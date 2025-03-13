Spirit Of The Dance Recital At Central Piedmont March 29

Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall, Levine

SHOW TIMES

29 Mar 2025

2:00 PM

Join in for an enchanting evening at the Spirit of the Dance Recital, where the vibrant rhythms and mesmerizing movements of belly dance come to life. This family-friendly event will showcase the incredible talents of students and teachers from Lotus Belly Dance, along with professional belly dancers from the Charlotte community and nearby regions.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Captivating Performances: Watch as our talented dancers, from beginners to seasoned professionals, take the stage to perform a variety of belly dance styles.

Community Celebration: Celebrate the art of belly dance and its cultural significance with friends, family, and fellow dance enthusiasts.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere: Enjoy a welcoming environment perfect for all ages, making it a delightful evening for the entire family.

Come and experience the excitement and beauty of belly dance and support our local dance community. We can’t wait to share this magical afternoon with you!

MORE >>>