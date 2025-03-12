Charlotte Levine Scholars Working With Habitat For Humanity

Traditionally, Levine Scholars travel to cities throughout the southeast as part of alternative spring break, working with Habitat for Humanity chapters to help construct new homes or provide critical repairs to families in need.

This year, as part of the eighth alternative spring break program, seven Levine Scholars and one honors student stayed closer to home to provide aid to western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Charlotte students spent the week in Mitchell and Yancey counties learning about civic engagement through hands-on experiences with Habitat for Humanity. The group helped refurbish a Habitat Restore building, cleared and cut wood at the Buck Hill Campground, assisted in construction of a new home and worked with the Mitchell County Volunteer Resource Center to move supplies for local residents.

“My time during alternative spring break enhanced my understanding of the experiences that rural communities endure in the face of disasters and the ongoing efforts required for recovery,” said Naami Abbey, a first-year Levine Scholar majoring in biology. “It emphasized the necessity of long-term support for communities directly impacted by disasters due to Hurricane Helene.”

Interested in helping? Join UNC Charlotte’s Habitat for Humanity chapter or participate in volunteer opportunities, by contacting Dhairya Desai, a fourth-year Levine Scholar, Honors College student and president of the campus Habitat for Humanity chapter at [email protected].

