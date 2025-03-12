Charlotte Softball Pitching Star Aubrey Yarnall Honored By The American Conference 

Redshirt Freshman pitcher Aubrey Yarnall was named American Conference honor roll for her performance in the circle this past weekend against North Texas.

The Texas native pitched 6.0 complete innings which included no earned runs and only allowing four hits. Yarnall pitched 5.0 innings against the Mean Green in the Niners’ comeback win in the second game of Friday’s double header to earn the win, and later earned a save by pitching the final inning of Sunday’s series concluding game.

This is the fourth American Conference honor for the Niners thus far, and marks the third consecutive week Charlotte has been honored.

