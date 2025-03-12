Be A Partner To Charlotte Women’s Club Rugby

UNC Charlotte Women’s Club Rugby is a tight-knit team of college athletes. In Spring 2024, we placed 7th in DII NRC CRC 7s in Boyds, Maryland and in Fall 2024, we made it to the 15s conference championships in Myrtle Beach. We endeavor to build up strong athletes both on the field and in every area of life. From the field to study groups to alumni connections, women’s rugby is a place to grow in community, scholarship, and athleticism.

Like last year, we are aiming to go to nationals again and place even higher in our division. Going to tournaments to qualify is often out of state, as is nationals, so we need funds to support travel expenses for the team. We are looking at games in Maryland, Myrtle Beach, and Appalachia, and traveling is not cheap! From hotels to gas to meals to tournament fees, everything adds up.

We are also in need of new equipment and would love to replace some of our rugby balls, pennies, and other gear to improve practice quality.

Your donation will help cover the cost of expenses for the Women’s Club Rugby team.

