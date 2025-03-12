Choral Masterpiece, Sing For The Cure, At Central Piedmont March 29

Dale F. Halton Theater

29 Mar 2025

7:30pm

Join in for Sing for the Cure, a 60-minute choral masterpiece featuring a full orchestra, a chorus of over 200 voices, and special guest artists Ann Hampton Callaway and Maria Howell.

Based on true stories of breast cancer survivors, this powerful performance captures the resilience, hope, and strength of those who have faced this life-changing challenge. Don’t miss this opportunity!

*Note* Seating prices range from $25 to $100 (Premium seats), plus tax and fees. Hover mouse over seat to see price before selection and payment as there are no refunds.

