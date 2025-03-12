Central Piedmont Faculty Director, Deninne Pritchett, Selected For Fulbright Specialist Program

Dr. Deninne Pritchett, PhD., ACUE, has been selected for the Fulbright Specialist Program, a globally acclaimed international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Pritchett, the faculty director for Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Program, becomes one of the select few to join the Fulbright Specialist Roster. The program has just a 20 percent acceptance rate, and Pritchett was selected due to her experience developing the honors program and her research efforts with honors scholars and doctoral learners.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, offering unparalleled opportunities for students, scholars, and professionals to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching, and teaching in elementary and secondary schools worldwide.

With this appointment, she will participate in international collaboration, sharing her expertise with host institutions across the globe and fostering a new generation of leaders in education, cultural exchange, and global understanding.

Pritchett is currently reviewing open projects to determine which host country and organization she can best collaborate with and how her partnership with them can create additional opportunities for Central Piedmont students. At any time, host institutions can select her to work on an existing project or develop one based on her skill set.

Pritchett’s achievement is a testament to her dedication to academic excellence, enthusiasm for scholarly engagement, and ability to inspire and empower others. As a Fulbright Specialist, she will have the opportunity to connect with visionary leaders from diverse backgrounds, industries, and cultures, driving meaningful change and innovation.

In addition to her work with the Truist Honors Program, Pritchett is also an associate professor in psychology. She has earned the Mary W. and Wilton Parr Faculty Teaching Award at Central Piedmont and serves on the North Carolina Community College System Undergraduate Research Advisory Board.

