Nominations Open For UNC System’s Highest Faculty Honor, The O. Max Gardner Award

The call for nominations is now open for faculty nominees for the 2026 O. Max Gardner Award. This award is given annually by the UNC Board of Governors to “that member of the faculty of the University of North Carolina who, during the current scholastic year, has made the greatest contribution to the welfare of the human race.” Nominees can be of any rank, “including instructors, engaged in teaching in any unit, institution or branch of service” in the University system.

Past UNC Charlotte recipients of the award include Pinku Mukherjee, Department of Biological Sciences, and Diane M. Browder, Department of Special Education.

More details about previous campus nominees can be found on the Office of Academic Affairs website. Please forward the names of nominees to Jen Knight; the deadline has been extended to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14. Include in your nomination the individual’s name, rank, and department/unit.

Also, please provide a brief description of this individual’s specific contribution(s) or achievement(s) and why they would make a good nominee. If your nominee is selected to be put forward as our campus nominee for the award, you will be asked to collaborate on a letter of recommendation.

MORE >>>