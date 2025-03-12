Charlotte Club Swim Team Seeks Support For Training And Racing This Season

The UNC Charlotte Club Swim Team is a place for swimmers of all levels to practice and compete in the sport they love without the pressure and time commitment that comes with being on a collegiate varsity team. With that being said many of the club swim team members take the club quite seriously and this year ther team is bigger than ever. Your donations will help cover essential costs like meet fees, team caps, and other gear so that all swimmers can compete without the stress of any financial barriers. With four meets each semester, plus regional and national competitions, these expenses add up quickly, and your contribution helps make participation possible for everyone. Every donation, big or small, directly supports the team and allows members to focus on training, racing, and making the most of the season.

Your donation will help the team attend meets (including regional and national competitions) as well as other operations related to Club Swim.

