Charlotte Intelligence Professionals Jim Hamby And Rick Hudson Selected For Prestigious Cambridge Security Initiative

UNC Charlotte’s Jim Hamby and Rick Hudson are among 30 intelligence professionals selected worldwide to attend the Cambridge Security Initiative International Security and Intelligence Professional Program, scheduled for March 30 through April 12 at Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, England.

Hamby, an adjunct faculty member within UNC Charlotte’s Criminal Justice and Criminology Department, teaches coursework in intelligence analysis and intelligence studies. He also is affiliated with the University’s Peace and Conflict Innovations Lab.

A retired U.S. Army colonel and senior Defense Intelligence Agency and senior National Intelligence Service professional, Hamby focused his service on the Joint Special Operations and the wider U.S. intelligence communities.



Hudson is a senior project manager with UNC Charlotte’s College of Computing and Informatics and a national security liaison with the University’s Division of Research. He supports expanding the University’s engagement with government and private sector partners in the defense domain. He also has prior service as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and with the U.S. intelligence community.



The Cambridge Security Initiative ISI-Pro is specifically designed for mid- to senior-level professionals from across government; business; the military, intelligence and law enforcement communities; international organizations; and academia. Attendees acquire a deeper understanding of international security and intelligence dynamics, hone their strategic thinking skills and meet with others keen to develop their understanding of the global security environment. Presentations will cover topics including ethics, leadership, strategy, the role of private sector business intelligence, as well as perennial security threats such as terrorism, sabotage, counterintelligence and insider threats.

Prior to CSI ISI-Pro, Hamby and Hudson will meet with intelligence studies students from Kings College London and will guest lecture at Brunel University.