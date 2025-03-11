JCSU President Valerie Kinloch Reveals CIAA Basketball Experience

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

The 2025 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournament 2025 in Baltimore, MD, brought competitive action on the court, an interactive Fan Fest off the court, high-stepping band bravado, a regal royal court competition and high school takeovers for the record books. Dr. Valerie Kinloch, 15th President of Johnson C. Smith University, says the CIAA was an impressive display of competition and collegiality.

“The overall CIAA experience was powerful. From having representation from all of our CIAA HBCUs to reconnecting with colleagues, students, alumni and friends, I believe this experience represented the best of who we were, collectively and individually,” Kinloch revealed.

The JCSU Men’s Basketball Team came out strong in the first round of the tournament. The Golden Bulls took down Elizabeth City State in an 83 to 75 victory. The team dominated the second half with a potent combination of sharp shooting and lockdown defense, which sent them to the next round against Bluefield State University. The Big Blue proved to be a formidable opponent in the second round. The Golden Bulls fell to Bluefield State 84 to 69 in the CIAA Quarterfinals. For his part, player Jamauri Bryant scored 17 points in the round.

Dr. Denisha Hendricks, Director of Athletics for the Golden Bulls, commended the players for their resilience.

“The way that the men’s basketball ball team showed us how to come together and what can be done when we all decide to get on the same page. We are glad they made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019! We look forward to a bright golden future,” Hendricks shared with a tone of optimism.

Dr. Kinloch also applauded the overall effort.

“Our JCSU Women’s and Men’s Basketball Teams were phenomenal. They showed up, played hard, displayed resilience, demonstrated continuous growth and exhibited the beauty of JCSU: Black Excellence, Black Brilliance and Teamwork. I am extraordinarily proud of them for representing the Gold and Blue and for powering through a year of so much change and transition. I’m honored that they are Golden Bulls and I love them dearly.”

The JCSU Men’s Basketball Team ended the 2024-2025 basketball season with a 14-12 record.

The JCSU Women’s Basketball team looked strong in game one of the CIAA Tournament despite the 74-59 loss to Bluefield State inside CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. It was a fast-paced game of shooting, blocking and scoring! Bluefied’s defense proved formidable as JCSU’s offense pressed on. The loss comes with praise from Coach Joseph Martin-Toney.

“I think the tournament went well for the women despite what the women went through this year. We have an opportunity to reset, refocus and refine some things so that our return next year will be a much better experience for the team, the coaches and the university,” Martin-Toney shared.

JCSU Women’s Basketball team faced a few obstacles en route to CIAA 2025. Interim Coach Taisha Murphy took the helm in January 2025. Director of Athletics, Dr. Denisha Hendricks commended the team’s hard work, collaboration and hustle in the wake of recent change.

“The seasons for our men’s and women’s basketball teams did not end the way we had hoped. However, the resilience of our women’s basketball team is unmatched in our conference,” Hendricks said.

The JCSU Women’s Basketball team ended the season with an overall record of 7-19.

MORE >>>