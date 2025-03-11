Check Out These March Transfer Tuesdays At Central Piedmont
Central Piedmont Community College Transfer Tuesday events in March.
March 4
- Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Appalachian State University
- Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
- Western Governors University
- Cato Campus, Cato III, Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- UNC Greensboro
- Levine Campus, Levine I, Main Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- Campbell University
- UNC Wilmington
- Winston-Salem State University
- Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- Charleston Southern University
- UNC Charlotte
March 18
- Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
- Queens University of Charlotte
- UNC Charlotte
- Cato Campus, Cato III, Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- Strayer University
- Levine Campus, Levine I, Main Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- Johnson and Wales University
- Wingate University
- Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- UNC Greensboro
March 25
- Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
- Johnson and Wales University
- Queens University of Charlotte
- Levine Campus, Levine I, Main Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
- East Carolina University
- UNC Charlotte
- Western Carolina University
- Johnson and Wales University
- Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- Winthrop University