Monday, March 10, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Check Out These March Transfer Tuesdays At Central Piedmont

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College Transfer Tuesday events in March.

March 4

  • Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Appalachian State University
    • Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
    • Western Governors University
  • Cato Campus, Cato III, Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • UNC Greensboro
  • Levine Campus, Levine I, Main Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • Campbell University
    • UNC Wilmington
    • Winston-Salem State University
  • Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • Charleston Southern University
    • UNC Charlotte

March 18

  • Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
    • Queens University of Charlotte
    • UNC Charlotte
  • Cato Campus, Cato III, Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • Strayer University
  • Levine Campus, Levine I, Main Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • Johnson and Wales University
    • Wingate University
  • Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • UNC Greensboro

March 25

  • Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
    • Johnson and Wales University
    • Queens University of Charlotte
  • Levine Campus, Levine I, Main Lobby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
    • East Carolina University
    • UNC Charlotte
    • Western Carolina University
    • Johnson and Wales University
  • Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
    • Winthrop University

MORE >>>