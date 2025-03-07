And The Winners Of The 2025 Charlotte Alumni Awards Are …

The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association bestowed its 2025 Alumni Awards to five outstanding individuals for their service to their professions, communities and the University at a ceremony Friday, Feb. 28, in the Popp Martin Student Union.

“It is a privilege to recognize five alumni whose careers have been distinguished by significant accomplishments and through extraordinary service to the University, their communities and beyond,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

Distinguished Alumni Award

Terrell Blackmon ’89

Terrell Blackmon has dedicated his career to public service, economic development and community building. He currently serves as an assistant city manager in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and has vast experience in working for solutions in affordable housing, economic development, budget development and land-use planning. As former president of the Black Alumni Chapter and co-founder of the Vaught Blackmon Endowed Scholarship, he has worked tirelessly to support the next generation of alumni leaders at UNC Charlotte.

Blackmon earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and an MBA from Montreat College.

View the video honoring Blackmon.

Distinguished Alumni Award

Bryan Delaney ’03

Bryan Delaney co-founded Skookum — a digital business technology company — with his UNC Charlotte roommate, James Hartsell ’03. His visionary leadership steered Skookum to success, culminating in its acquisition by GlobalLogic Inc. in 2019. He helped launch the EO Accelerator program through Entrepreneurs’ Organization Charlotte and co-founded Post Ventures. Delaney serves on multiple boards and has been instrumental in initiatives benefiting UNC Charlotte, including the Athletic Foundation and the Chancellor’s Fund.

Delaney completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Belk College of Business.

View the video honoring Delaney.

Distinguished Alumni Award

Scott Price ’87

With over 30 years of global experience, Scott Price has built a career marked by visionary leadership and relentless innovation. He currently serves as the group chief executive of DFI Retail Group, a multi-sector retailer based in Hong Kong that operates in 13 Asian markets. Price established the Scott and Shizuko Price Gold Rush Grant Endowment to help UNC Charlotte students nearing graduation, and his support for the “Road to Hire” scholarship program further reflects his commitment to student success.

Price earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Belk College of Business and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

View the video honoring Price.

Distinguished Alumni Award

Sen. Joyce Davis Waddell ’73 M.A.

As a North Carolina state senator for District 40 since 2014, Joyce Davis Waddell has championed policies that support women, children and families. Her rich career in public service is further highlighted by her impactful tenure on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and her leadership as a school system administrator. Waddell has been a steadfast community advocate — establishing initiatives like the Housing and Family Connection and lending her voice to efforts that help schools thrive. The naming of the Waddell Center for Student Health and Wellbeing at UNC Charlotte stands as a testament to her generous spirit and visionary leadership.

Waddell completed a master’s degree in education from the Cato College of Education. Her bachelor’s degree is from South Carolina State University, and she holds additional master’s degrees from North Carolina A&T State University and Appalachian State University and a doctorate from UNC Greensboro.

View the video honoring Waddell.

Outstanding Service Award

Miriam Espaillat ’13 MSW

A passionate advocate for socioeconomic development and a champion for immigrant communities in Charlotte, Miriam Espaillat blends her commitment to social work with an entrepreneurial spirit. Espaillat, together with her husband, launched Three Amigos Mexican Grill, which paved the way for the flagship concept, Sabor Latin Street Grill. Today, under Raydal Hospitality Group, they own and operate over 20 restaurants. Espaillat serves on several boards dedicated to education and opportunity.

Espaillat earned a Master of Social Work from the College of Health and Human Services.

View the video honoring Espaillat.



“These award honorees have devoted their time, talents and treasures to ensure that current and future Niners can successfully complete their UNC Charlotte journey and thrive in their careers,” said Alumni Association President Todd Aldridge ’92. “Their love of Charlotte has not faded since graduation; rather, it has grown stronger and continues to enrich our campus community.”

MORE >>>