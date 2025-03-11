Kylie Gioia And Hailey Kulesa Earn American Athletic Conference Lacrosse Honors

After an outstanding week, Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse‘s Kylie Gioia has been named Attack Player of the Week by the American Athletic Conference, while defender Hailey Kulesa earned an honorable mention, as announced by the league on Monday (March 10) afternoon.

Gioia scored 17 points in wins over Saint Francis and FDU, leading the conference with 8.5 points per game last week. She broke her own program record with 10 points against the Red Flash on Tuesday, March 4. The senior netted five goals and assisted on another five goals in that 19-12 victory over Saint Francis. Versus FDU on March 6, Gioia recorded five assists and added two more goals. The Broomall, Pa., native also totaled five ground balls and caused three turnovers in the two games last week.

Gioia leads The American with 47 points (27 assists and 20 goals) this season. Across Division I NCAA, her 47 total points rank second, while her 27 assists are tied for second nationally.

Kulesa earned an honorable mention from the conference as part of a 49er defense that allowed just 27 shots on goal combined in their two wins last week. The Smithtown, N.Y., native recorded nine draw controls, two ground balls, and one caused turnover against FDU. Her nine draw controls directly contributed to seven Charlotte goals in the 23-7 win. She also registered three ground balls and forced two turnovers against Saint Francis.

Kulesa has started all eight games this season, totaling 22 draw controls, 16 ground balls, and 11 caused turnovers.

The 49ers are back in action on Tuesday, March 11, when they host American University at 1 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse, follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and be sure to check back at Charlotte49ers.com for updates.

MORE >>>