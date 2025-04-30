Charlotte Men’s Golf Coach Ryan Cabbage Named Coach Of The Year

Following their American Athletic Conference Championship, Charlotte Men’s Golf had several honorees for the conference’s postseason awards. Ryan Cabbage was named the AAC Men’s Golf Coach of the Year, while Justin Matthews, Seb Cave, and Daniel Boone, Jr. were named to the all-conference team. This is Cabbage’s third Coach of the Year award, in as many conferences also receiving the recognition from the A-10 in 2013, and C-USA in 2022.

“I am so excited for Justin, Seb and Daniel for being named to the all-conference team,” said Cabbage. “These guys work hard and deserve this recognition. I am happy to be recognized as the coach of the year, but this is a result of having great people, players and a great coaching staff in place. I’m certainly blessed to have all of those in our program here at Charlotte. I might get the trophy, but the coach of the year is 100% a team award and recognition.”

Seb Cave paced the Charlotte lineup throughout the AAC Championship, finishing in third place individually at 205 (-11). Daniel Boone, Jr. rebounded from a tough first round performance (73, +1) to shoot six under on day two (66) and carding a 68 (-4) in the final round to help propel the Niners over South Florida. Justin Matthews, who holds the highest Scoreboard individual ranking at 104th, shot six under par in the final round to help complete the team’s comeback after they entered the day trailing by five strokes.

With the win, Charlotte Men’s Golf clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals held May 12-14 at six regional sites. The top five finishing teams at each regional site and lowest individual on a non-advancing team will clinch a trip to the NCAA National Championship, hosted at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California May 23-28. In total, 30 teams and six individuals will compete for the national title.

The NCAA Men’s Selection Show will be televised on the Golf Channel Wednesday (Apr. 30th) from 1:00-2:00 p.m. EST.

MORE >>>