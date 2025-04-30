Charlotte Students Perform In “Larger Than Life” May 8

Thu, May 08, 2025 | 3pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Music Theatre Certificate program presents Larger than Life, featuring student performers in pop/rock and contemporary musical theatre favorites.

Instructors: Dr. Sequina DuBose & Professor Tod Kubo pianist: Randy Price Choreography by Tod Kubo Performed with support from the Departments of Theatre, Music & Dance

See the full program here.

The Musical Theatre Certificate program is a conservatory-style program of acting, singing, and dancing instruction open to undergraduate students of all majors.

The event is FREE.

MORE >>>