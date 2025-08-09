Charlotte New Student Welcome and Chancellor’s Cookout Aug 17

Sun, Aug 17, 2025 | 3pm to 6:30pm

Barnhardt Student Activity Center, Halton Arena, Various indoor and outdoor locations

The New Student Welcome and Chancellor’s Cookout is a day dedicated to welcoming new undergraduate students to UNC Charlotte and learning what it means to be a 49er. All new first-year and transfer students are invited and encouraged to come join the fun!

3 p.m. – New Student Welcome

Barnhardt Student Activity Center, Halton Arena

During the New Student Welcome, you will learn about campus traditions, hear from University leadership and guest alumnus Ohavia Phillips, and enjoy a special performance by the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band.

4 p.m. – Chancellor’s Cookout

Free food at various outdoor campus locations near the Barnhardt Student Activity Center

– Discover hundreds of student organizations at Student Organization Showcase

– Enjoy fun and fitness activities at RecFest

– Explore community vendors at 49er Frenzy

