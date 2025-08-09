The Top Employers For Queens University Graduates Are …

Just minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, N.C., Queens University of Charlotte is plugged into the heartbeat of one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the country. From day one, Queens is setting the stage for students to land their dream job right after they graduate – often right here in the Queen City. From career courses, to internships, to access to prominent business leaders, our students make connections that set them up for future success.

Charlotte is a city that’s always on the rise. With a strong lineup of Fortune 500 headquarters, a booming tech scene, six pro sports teams, and a vibrant presence of music and the arts, it’s no surprise that young professionals from around the globe are building their lives here.

Here’s a look into some of the top employers hiring Royals in Charlotte: