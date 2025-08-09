Top NFL Prospect JCSU Star Selected To Preseason HBCU College Football All-America Team

Standout wide receiver Brevin Caldwell of Johnson C. Smith University has been named to the Preseason HBCU College Football All-America Team, presented by BOXTOROW, released on Tuesday.

Caldwell, enters the 2025 season as one of the most productive and consistent receivers in HBCU football, building a resume that places him among the elite in the nation. Over three seasons, he has recorded, 195 receptions, 2,438 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns.

Caldwell’s breakout 2024 campaign included 85 receptions for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an impressive 109.0 yards per game and solidifying his role as a go-to target for the Golden Bulls.

The Golden Bulls finished the 2024 season with an 8-2 record and 5-2 conference record.

JCSU will open the 2025 season against the Tigers of Morehouse College in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the Essence HBCU Classic on Aug. 30.

