 Jerry Richardson Stadium Expansion Updates At Charlotte

Construction personnel and equipment will begin staging near the football stadium starting Monday, Aug. 11, as preparations for the Jerry Richardson Stadium Expansion project begins. The construction site will not be fenced initially, and major construction gets underway following the 49ers football game against UNC Chapel Hill Sept. 6.

This expansion will increase the stadium capacity by more than 18,000 seats and will allow Charlotte Athletics to activate the stadium for additional community events and year-round usage by Charlotte student-athletes for dining purposes. It will feature premium seating, including suites, loge boxes, ledge seating, an indoor club and an east and west deck patio space.

Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Here’s what you should know:

The bus route on Mac Everett Way South will be suspended throughout construction.

Fencing will be installed around the full construction site after Sept. 6.

Access to Gate 2 will be closed for the 2025 season following the Sept. 6 game. All other entry gates will remain open throughout the season.

ADA sidewalk access to the stadium will be maintained, and signage for any disruptions will be posted.

Visit the Charlotte 49ers website for updates on how construction will impact games.

MORE >>>