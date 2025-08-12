Charlotte School Of Data Science Offering DataCamp For Faculty To Enhance Student Engagement 

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | 12pm to 1pm

Colvard, 1017 | 9105 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte School of Data Science has licensed DataCamp as a teaching resource available to all SDS and CCI faculty. To help faculty get started, two workshops are being offered this August that will introduce the platform and demonstrate how to use it to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes in data-driven courses.

This advanced session will show faculty how to align DataCamp content with course objectives through customized learning paths, assignments, and projects. Topics include leveraging prebuilt course catalogs, integrating certification goals, using analytics for outcome tracking, and employing gamification strategies to boost student motivation and achievement.

About the presenter: Rick Chakra is an Adjunct Faculty member in the School of Data Science at UNC Charlotte, where he teaches Applied Machine Learning and Applied Computer Vision. He is also the Founder and CEO of Armada IQ, an AI strategy and implementation consultancy. Rick’s research focuses on machine intelligence through simulation, and he brings industry experience from Deloitte’s Applied AI practice. He holds an M.S. in Data Science and Business Analytics and is pursuing a Ph.D. in Computing and Informatics at UNC Charlotte.

Please note: This event was rescheduled from August 13 to August 27.

