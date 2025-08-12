Back-To-School Women’s Basketball Clinic At Charlotte Aug 16

UNC Charlotte Women’s Basketball is set to host a Back-To-School Basketball Clinic at the Phillips Center in Gastonia on Saturday (Aug. 16) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Coach Tomekia Reed , staff, and players will be supporting children in the Gastonia community by providing school supplies, backpacks, and a fun basketball camp experience.

Campers will practice game fundamentals like dribbling, passing, shooting, defending, and experience being a part of a team. All ages are welcome, and we are excited to have you join us for a fun day of basketball and making an impact in the local community!

WHO: Charlotte Women’s Basketball Community Service

WHAT: Back to school Basketball Clinic and School Drive

WHEN: Saturday August 16th 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Phillips Center: 2031 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

RSVP: For more information please contact Associate Coach Chase Campbell at ccamp128@charlotte.edu

