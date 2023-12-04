Charlotte Omicron Pi Chapter Earns Gold Award For The Celebration Of Teaching

The Omicron Pi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) demonstrated its ongoing success by securing three prestigious awards at the 55th Kappa Delta Pi Convocation held in St. Louis, Missouri, in November 2023.

For the sixth time, the Omicron Pi Chapter earned the Achieving Chapter Excellence Award (ACE) from Kappa Delta Pi, recognizing its exceptional programming that aligns with the Society’s mission and strategic objectives. Across the nation, chapters have consistently strived to deliver innovative and purposeful programming to meet the criteria for this coveted award.

In the realm of Kappa Delta Pi’s notable service initiatives, the Omicron Pi Chapter stood out as one of three recipients of the Gold Award for the Celebration of Teaching. This daylong event, held in the Charlotte region, served as a platform for teachers and school partners to come together, celebrating, honoring, and advocating for the teaching profession. The Celebration of Teaching featured distinguished keynote speakers and educational authors Adam Davico and Lindsey Acton, along with networking opportunities and EdCamp-style sessions.

Recognizing longstanding commitment, Omicron Pi Chapter Counselor Misty Hathcock and Associate Counselor Debra Diegmann received accolades for 15 and 5 years of dedicated service, respectively, to Kappa Delta Pi.

Attending the event were chapter officers Jena Degioanni, Julia Rohlfing, Abigail Ahrens, Morgan Pressley, Allie Whitestone, Sarah Camden, Lori Glavan, Daniel Acree, and Logan Ellis, further highlighting the chapter’s collective engagement and presence at the convocation.

MORE >>>