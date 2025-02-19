Charlotte Operating Under Condition 1 From 6 a.m. To 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

As a result of adverse winter weather conditions expected Wednesday, UNC Charlotte will move to Condition 1, reduced operations, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

While UNC Charlotte remains open, members of the University community should exercise good judgment about their local weather conditions when determining if they can travel.

What You Need to Do

Non-Mandatory Staff: You should report to work as scheduled as long as you are able to do so safely. If you cannot safely report to work, you may work remotely with the approval of your supervisor. If you cannot report to work or work remotely, you should discuss with your supervisor how you will account for missed time .

. Mandatory Staff: You should report to work as directed.

You should report to work as directed. Faculty: All classes scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 19, should be delivered remotely. If classes cannot be delivered remotely, follow the Schedule Interruption Guidelines and consider the two optional reschedule dates on the academic calendar. Please communicate directly with your students about your class delivery.

All classes scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 19, should be delivered remotely. If classes cannot be delivered remotely, follow the and consider the on the academic calendar. Please communicate directly with your students about your class delivery. Students: Please monitor your email closely for information from your professors. Be prepared for remote delivery of classes. If you have a class scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 19, that cannot be delivered remotely, your faculty member will communicate with you about how missed time will be handled.

