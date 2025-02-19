Four Charlotte Students Nominated For Preeminent Scholarship Programs

By: BRYSON FOSTER

Four UNC Charlotte students from various academic colleges are nominees for the prestigious Truman Scholarship and the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program. Three of the students are members of the Levine Scholars Program.

The Truman Scholarship offers up to $30,000 for graduate study for juniors who demonstrate promising academic potential, outstanding leadership and a commitment to public service. The national winners will be announced in April.

The James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program offers 15 one-year fellowships through the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to qualified graduating seniors. This program provides substantive work experience for students with a career interest in international affairs. The national winners will be announced in March.

MEET THE TRUMAN NOMINEES

Noorkaran (Noor) Chima is a second-year Levine Scholar. She was born and raised in Yuba City, California, before moving to Streetsboro, Ohio. A double-major in psychology and biology, she is focusing on understanding human behavior and the cognitive experience from the biological, psychological and social perspectives.

Chima, as an intern with the International House, learned about immigration law while supporting the immigrant and refugee population in the Charlotte area. She also studied abroad during the summer in Stellenbosch, South Africa, where she learned about social-spatial justice and health/wellness.

“Studying abroad in South Africa was a meaningful experience that deepened my passion for social justice and exposed me to the multi-faceted complexities of injustice. Through stimulating lectures, cultural immersion and interdisciplinary research, I gained skills that strengthened my ability to advocate for marginalized communities in the future,” said Chima.

Annabelle Hill of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a third-year Levine Scholar. She is triple majoring in political science, French and international studies with a concentration in peace, conflict and identity studies. Hill’s academic interests are in international policy and humanitarian service, specifically regarding migration.

Hill has studied abroad twice, first in Stellenbosch, South Africa, for public health and socio-spatial justice, and then in Pau, France, for immersive French language coursework. She is also a study abroad ambassador on campus with the Charlotte Global Studies Organization.

A member of the UNC Charlotte Model United Nations, she researches migration issues and interns with the University’s External Relations and Partnerships team. She feels that being a part of student organizations at Charlotte has allowed her to build a “sense of community while gaining vital skills.”

Beyond campus, Hill interned with the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte and was an immigration legal casework intern with the International Rescue Committee. This internship strengthened her commitment to people-centric policy, collaborative community and hands-on humanity. Hill believes this scholarship can help expand her ambitions.

“Being nominated for the Truman Scholarship is an incredible honor. I have spent my undergraduate career preparing to be the best advocate for migrants both inside and outside of the classroom. I view this nomination as a bid of trust in my work and mission that I take very seriously,” said Hill.

MEET THE GAITHER FELLOWS NOMINEES

Ellie McCutchen, adopted from China at age one, calls Clemmons, North Carolina, home. She is a fourth-year Levine Scholar majoring in political science, economics and sociology, with a minor in Mandarin Chinese. McCutchen is interested in serving on the global stage and intends to pursue a life of public service.

McCutchen has developed an interest in the interconnectedness of public policy, international relations and economic factors and how that confluence impacts society, politics and elections. Last year, she was one of three UNC Charlotte nominees for the Truman Scholarship.

On campus, she is involved in the Chinese Undergraduate Student Association, which she says “deepens my connection to my Chinese ethnicity through language studies and cultural experiences.” McCutchen also serves as a Niner Guide, is a Charlotte Mock Trial team member and works in the Department of Theatre costume shop.

To learn more about the foundations of government, she assisted with the 2022 Election Science, Reform and Administration Conference and researching gender and interruptions on the U.S. Supreme Court. McCutchen also participated in the U.S. State Department’s Critical Language Scholarship program, where she studied Mandarin Chinese at Tamkang University in Taiwan.

Furthering her interest in Asia, McCutchen completed a pre-professional internship in Singapore, where she worked with startups in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and built global connections. Through this program, she believes the Gaither Fellows Program will be an “investment for the future.”

“Being nominated for this program will help prepare me for what’s next in various ways. This fellowship and its subsequent experiences would lay a strong foundation for me to build a career,” said McCutchen.

Olivia Stockwell from Charlotte, North Carolina, is a fourth-year student majoring in religious studies and global studies and minoring in Arabic studies. She began her college career at Central Piedmont Community College, earning an associate degree in arts before transferring to UNC Charlotte.

Her love for religious studies was nurtured through the support she received from the faculty at UNC Charlotte.

“My time spent getting an associate degree at Central Piedmont Community College prepared me to transfer to UNC Charlotte and advance my academic pursuits. With the support of the department, our student organization has expanded, and these connections with the faculty have served as an invaluable resource for me in my academic and professional pursuits,” said Stockwell.

At Central Piedmont Community College, Stockwell was named a North Carolina Scholar of Distinction and a Community College Global Affairs fellow. At Charlotte, she serves as a teaching assistant for the Religious Studies Department. She was a 2023 Ibrahim Leadership and Dialogue Middle East fellow, traveling to the Middle East for two weeks to study political and religious policy.

In the summer of 2024, Stockwell spent three months in Amman, Jordan, furthering her studies toward her minor.

“After graduation, I hope to pursue a master’s degree in religion, politics and society and obtain a Ph.D. in either religion or public policy. I hope to return to Jordan and continue learning Arabic,” said Stockwell.

The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, established in 1975, awards fellowships for graduate study to U.S. juniors who have shown leadership and are pursuing careers in public service.

The Gaither Fellowship, previously known as the Carnegie Junior Fellows Program, has been established for over 30 years, with roots tracing back to the founding of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in 1910.

Bryson Foster, a communications studies master’s degree candidate, is an intern for the Office of University Marketing and Communications.