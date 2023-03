The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents “Under Construction,” an annual showcase of student choreography. “Under Construction” is a department initiative to develop student choreography. Several students choreographing for student dancers were mentored by faculty and will perform in our lab theater.

March 31, 2023 – 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

April 1, 2023 – 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Robinson Hall 118

MORE >>>