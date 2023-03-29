Charlotte Voice Students Win First Place At National Association of Teachers of Singing Conference

Students Nicholas Andruzzi, Christian Souza and Izzy Oyler won first place in the National Association of Teachers of Singing Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference held recently at Liberty University in Virginia.

Andruzzi placed first in the Adult Classical Tenor/Baritone/Bass category, and Souza placed first in the Third-Year Student Classical Tenor/Baritone/Bass category. They study voice with Brian Arreola, professor of voice.

Oyler, a musical theatre certificate student who studies voice with Sequina DuBose, assistant professor of voice, placed first in the Second-Year Student Musical Theatre Treble Voice category.

Souza and Oyler will advance to the National Student Auditions. The adult category does not advance.

MORE >>>