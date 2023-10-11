Charlotte Professor Earns The 2023 BLT Built Design Award For Cultural Heritage Landscape
The “Bleachery Heritage Plaza,” designed by Associate Professor of Architecture Rachel Dickey and completed in 2022, has received the 2023 BLT Built Design Award for Cultural Heritage Landscape in the Landscape Architecture category. The annual international competition recognizes “the most pioneering and ground-breaking designs” in four broad categories: Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture, and Construction Product.