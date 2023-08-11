Charlotte Professor Wins Prestigious Award For Human-Robot Interaction Project

Amir Ghasemi, Assistant Professor in the William States Lee College of Engineering, earned the prestigious National Science Foundation CAREER Award in June of this year to support his investigations in the area of human-robot interaction. Ghasemi’s proposal entitled “CAREER: Learning and Leveraging Conventions in the Design of an Adaptive Haptic Shared Control for Steering a Semi-Automated Vehicle” was awarded $571,306 for a five-year study beginning 2023.

