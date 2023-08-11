Charlotte Senior Lecturer Awarded For Her Work In The Community

Susana Cisneros ’09 M.A. is among this year’s recipients of the Latin American Excelente Award. Presented by the Spanish language newspaper LaNoticia, the awards recognize honorees for their work in the community.

Cisneros, a senior lecturer of Spanish, was named Higher Education Teacher of the Year. In a WCNC story announcing the award, Cisneros is quoted: “I enjoy inspiring young minds. Whether they are Latinos or non-Latinos, I just dedicated myself to bringing people up to their higher potential.”

