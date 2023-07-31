Charlotte Research Dispels Myth That Women Are Less Capable Than Men In Leadership Roles
Business schools create and disseminate research in diversity, equity and inclusion, yet, gender inequity persists in their leadership ranks, says a new paper led by Charlotte Belk College of Business Professor Janaki Gooty. The paper’s authors offer practical solutions for systemic transformation in business schools to advance gender-inclusive leadership.
“Stronger Together: A Call for Gender-Inclusive Leadership in Business Schools,” published by the Journal of Management in late June, offers actionable solutions to three systemic challenges in business schools. Gooty is joined by co-author and Belk College Professor Scott Tonidandel and colleagues from across the world, including a number of editors of leading scientific journals and presidents of professional associations.