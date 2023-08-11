Charlotte Luminous Leader ’23 Helped Launch Mental Health Support Group for 49ers

Brenna Murray ’23 knows firsthand the stressors student-athletes face. A member of the Charlotte 49ers women’s soccer team before graduating in May, she understands the level of competition student-athletes contend with as they balance the pressure to perform on their teams as well as in the classroom.

Murray served as the first director of student-athlete wellness and concluded a second term as president in May 2023. During her service, she helped launch Niner Fire, a mental health support group for 49ers student-athletes.

From 12 individuals in 2020, the program has grown significantly; last year, 50 athletes participated in Niner Fire families.

