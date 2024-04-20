Charlotte Receives $100K Boost for Mental Health from Alumni Entrepreneur

UNC Charlotte students will soon benefit from enhanced mental health resources thanks to a significant donation from one of their own. Demond Martin, CEO of WellWithAll and a 1997 alum of the university, pledged $100,000 to bolster mental health services on campus.

The announcement was made during Martin’s campus visit on Thursday, where he participated in a fireside chat about mental wellness and resilience. Martin, whose company supports health equity through its profits, shared the stage with Jay Williams, ESPN host and media entrepreneur, to discuss overcoming life’s challenges and pursuing personal goals.

“I have been inspired by my conversations with students and the challenges and opportunities they face in today’s world. We realize we can do more for students in need at UNC Charlotte, a place that changed my life,” Martin said. “While we can’t do everything, we can do something. Supporting students in their mental health aligns perfectly with the mission of WellWithAll. Our company is dedicated to making a difference in our communities, and this is just a first step in that for Charlotte.”

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber welcomed the donation as a critical support to the university’s comprehensive wellness initiatives. “WellWithAll’s support will provide a tremendous boost to ensuring our students have access to the resources they need,” Gaber noted. “We are dedicated to a proactive, whole-campus approach to serving the well-being of our students and their success in and out of the classroom. We are grateful to Demond and his team for valuing that approach.”

Beyond his financial contributions, Martin and his wife, Kia Martin, also a UNC Charlotte graduate, have shown continued support to the university through the UNC Charlotte Martin Scholars Program. This initiative focuses on high-achieving students who face significant financial challenges.

Before his venture into entrepreneurship with WellWithAll, Martin made a mark in the financial sector as a senior partner at Adage Capital Management, following an MBA from Harvard and an undergraduate degree in accounting from UNC Charlotte. His broad impact extends through numerous board roles, including with the Berklee College of Music and the Obama Foundation.

MORE >>>