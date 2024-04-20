UNC Charlotte Announces $60 Million Expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is set to expand Jerry Richardson Stadium in a $60 million project approved by the UNC Board of Governors. This marks the first phase of an ambitious plan to upgrade the university’s athletic facilities, enhance the student-athlete experience, and boost fan engagement.

This initial phase, which builds on preliminary planning that began in 2023, includes the addition of a state-of-the-art tower and increased stadium capacity. The expansion will add seven luxury suites, club seats, loge boxes, ledge seats, and more general seating. The new club level will also function as a team dining area, meeting facility, and conference space for year-round use.

With these enhancements, the stadium’s capacity will grow to 18,170 seats, setting the stage for further expansion. Future plans (Phase 2) aim to increase capacity to 21,000 as additional funding becomes available. This phased approach allows Charlotte Athletics to begin construction immediately while continuing to raise funds for the next stages.

“We are grateful for the private and public investments in this expansion, particularly from generous donors and the match from the NC General Assembly,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Their support allows us to pursue this ambitious endeavor, underscoring UNC Charlotte’s dedication to providing a top-tier athletic environment for our students, alumni, and the broader community.”

The expanded facilities are expected to attract high-profile opponents and host events that draw both regional and national audiences, significantly boosting local tourism and economic activity. This strategic development highlights UNC Charlotte’s commitment to enhancing its sports programs and offering an exceptional game-day atmosphere for fans and visitors. With these upgrades, the university aims to strengthen its position as a major player in collegiate athletics, providing new opportunities for growth and community engagement.

