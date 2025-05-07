Charlotte Recognized At The 2025 Sustain Charlotte Awards For Educating Future Leaders

UNC Charlotte received the Inspiring Nonprofit Award at the 2025 Sustain Charlotte Awards held Monday, April 28, in recognition of educating future leaders in sustainability, while setting the pace on campus and beyond for a sustainable future.

The University was celebrated for creating a land use planner role, expanding access to light rail and operating North Carolina’s largest electric vehicle fleet in addition to campus wide composting, on-site solar and green cleaning. UNC Charlotte’s Building Environmental Services team and the Charlotte Heat Mappers initiative also were o highlighted for furthering sustainability efforts on campus and in the community.

UNC Charlotte professors Katherine Idziorek and Stephen Moore were nominated for their advocacy for urban planning efforts and green infrastructure on and off campus, along with UNC Charlotte student Krish Karri for her leadership in environmental efforts in Charlotte.

Every year, Sustain Charlotte honors outstanding leaders and changemakers advancing sustainability across the Charlotte region. The 2025 Sustain Charlotte Awards celebrated individuals, businesses, nonprofits and public sector innovators who are making a tangible impact on the environment, economy and in their communities.

The other 2025 Sustain Charlotte award winners include:

Inspiring Large Business Award: Freshlist

Inspiring Building Project Award: Mecklenburg County Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center

Inspiring Government Agency Award: Town of Davidson

Inspiring Small Business Award: Trash & Stash Junk Removal

Inspiring Individual Awards: John E. Holmes III and Rev. Janet Garner Mullins

MORE >>>