Ethan Butler Is A Veteran Voice Who Can Make An Impact For Charlotte Men’s Basketball

Charlotte Men’s Basketball Head Coach Aaron Fearne announced the addition of former Northern Illinois starter Ethan Butler from the transfer portal on Thursday.

Butler started all 19 games he played for the Huskies last season, his second with the program after transferring from Oregon. He averaged 8.9 points across nearly 25 minutes per game on a 53-percent clip from the field. His 15-point showings in back-to-back games against Monmouth and Bradley represented season-high marks among nine games in double figures.

The 6-foot-7 wing also showed defensive prowess, with at least three blocks in four games — a repeated season-high against Holy Cross College, Monmouth, Western Michigan, and Bowling Green. Butler recorded multiple blocks, or steals, in 11 of his 19 games, including a career-high four steals in the Huskies’ opener against Georgia Southern.

“Ethan brings a lot of versatility to the floor; he can impact the game in several ways,” Fearne said. “That includes his leadership, he’s a veteran voice who can make an impact for us.”

Butler redshirted his inaugural year at Oregon before appearing in two games for the Ducks in his second year. He attended Southwest Academy before two-year stints at Oregon and Northern Illinois.

