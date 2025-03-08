Charlotte Skyrise Seeking Donations To Compete Nationally

Skyrise is the men’s ultimate Frisbee team for UNC Charlotte. Starting just over a decade ago in 2012, this team has always been built on the connections between its players. Because of its continued dedication, Skyrise has made steady progress and improvements year in and year out to establish themselves as nationally competitive. The team not only pushes players to be the best versions of themselves physically but also to provide a brotherhood and bond that follows the players far beyond college. The strong connection with the alumni of this program is a testament to the integrity and quality that Skyrise is built on.

As Skyrise recaptures and surpasses its successes of last year, it faces numerous challenges such as the difficulties in competition and the cost of tournaments. On the surface, donor support may only seem like a monetary donation, but with every $10, Skyrise can replace worn practice discs with new ones. With every $25, it can send one of its players to sectionals. And with every $50, send a player to regionals. A contribution of $75 dollars will cover one players USA Ultimate membership. Each bit of support is invested into the continued growth of the team and players.

As it moves into the 2025 season, Skyrise has its sight set on surpassing previous achievements, and building upon the Skyrise name.

MORE >>>