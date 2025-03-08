Charlotte Venture Outdoor Leadership Backpacking Trip March 15

Sat, Mar 15, 2025 | 7am to 7pm

Pisgah National Forest

Join Venture Outdoor Leadership for a backpacking trip to one our North Carolina mountains. We will work as a team to teach, learn, and hike our things to our campsite for the night. Our adventure trip leaders will guide and teach as you enjoy the green leaves and amazing views from one of our North Carolina mountains.

No experience is necessary for this trip. First time campers, hikers, and rock climbers are welcome!

Costs include: Transportation to/from campus; meals; equipment; technical clothing (e.g. rain jackets); instruction.

Student – $95

Faculty/Staff/Alumni – $110

Community – $150

Mandatory Pre-Trip Meeting: Wed, Mar. 11, 5:30pm

Registration due by Wed, Mar 11 at 12pm.

MORE >>>