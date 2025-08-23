Charlotte Soccer Ace Megan Bradley Earns OrthoCarolina Player Of The Week

Megan Bradley was named this week’s OrthoCarolina Player of the Week after lifting women’s soccer to a pair of opening week wins with five points.

She assisted Rachel Logue’s winning goal with a crafty pass off of a corner kick in Charlotte’s 2-0 win at UNC Wilmington in the season opener before scoring both goals for the Niners in a 2-1 home victory over Radford.

Bradley’s brace against Radford, both goals coming in the opening 13 minutes, was the first multi-goal effort in a game by a Charlotte player since 2023.

