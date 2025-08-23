Forbes Names Charlotte Among The 2025 America’s Best Employers By State

For the seventh year in a row, UNC Charlotte has been named to the “2025 America’s Best Employers by State” list by Forbes, which released its rankings Aug. 21. Only 100 employers in North Carolina made this year’s list, with 10 being in the education sector.

For the ranking, Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed more than 160,000 employees working for companies with a minimum of 500 employees nationwide. Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. Respondents were asked to evaluate employers they worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there.

UNC Charlotte has 3,700 permanent faculty and staff. The University offers comprehensive benefits programs, professional development opportunities and health and wellness programs.

Other UNC System institutions joining UNC Charlotte on the list are Western Carolina University, Appalachian State University, UNC Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T University. UNC Charlotte also joins several Charlotte-based companies on the list, including Duke Energy, Sonic Automotive Inc., Lowe’s, Belk and Bank of America.

The full list of top employers by state can be found on Forbes’s website.

