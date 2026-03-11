Charlotte Standout Dezayne Mingo Selected To American Conference Third Team

Dezayne Mingo has been named to the American Conference Third Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Mingo is Charlotte’s first all-conference selection since Lu’Cye Patterson (second team) and Igor Milicic Jr. (third team) earned honors following the 2023-24 season. The senior guard averaged a team-high 13.7 points and five assists in conference play, despite coming off the bench in 13 of the 17 American games he appeared in.

His standout performance came against Wichita State on Jan. 3, when he scored 26 points and tied his career high with 10 assists to lead the 49ers to a double-overtime win. He reached double-digit scoring in 21 games this season and recorded three double-doubles overall.

“Dezayne was given a role that took some adapting to, and once he did, he was crucial to our success,” head coach Aaron Fearne said. “He’s a guard who can hurt you in multiple ways, and he found ways to make his teammates better around him, whether he was helping off the floor or on it.”

On top of the season-long nod, he was named a weekly American honorable mention three times this year.

