The Governor James E. Holshouser, Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Service is an annual award that recognizes sustained, distinguished, and superb achievement in public service and outreach, and contributions to improving the quality of life of the citizens of North Carolina. It is one of three awards the UNC System Board of Governors bestows each year to honor and recognize faculty excellence in the areas of teaching, research, and public service.

Colleen Hammelman, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences, was selected as UNC Charlotte’s nominee for the 2025 the Holshouser Award.



The nomination recognizes Hammelman’s years of dedicated service. Since joining the University in 2017, she has advanced community-engaged research and teaching to strengthen food systems in the Charlotte region and beyond.



“Dr. Hammelman’s scholarship, teaching and service support more connected and resilient communities while bolstering the recognition and practice of community-engaged research locally and nationally,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Her research has elevated UNC Charlotte’s role as a partner in addressing community needs.”



As director of the Charlotte Action Research Project (CHARP), Hammelman leverages University resources and expertise to address community challenges while mentoring students and collaborating with community partners.



Her notable contributions include co-leading, with Nicole Peterson, professor and chair of the Department of Anthropology, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food System Assessment alongside more than 100 organizations and stakeholders to identify assets, barriers and policy solutions for the region’s food system. The project informed Mecklenburg County Public Health policy, nonprofit services and food system planning locally. Her collaboration with the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, as part of the first university Community Innovation Incubator team, resulted in an implementation plan for a food cooperative expected to open by the end of the year.



Each year, the recipient of the Bonnie E. Cone Professorship in Civic Engagement is elevated as UNC Charlotte’s representative for the systemwide honor.

