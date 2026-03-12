Students Nominated For Nationally Competitive Awards Are The Largest Charlotte Cohort Of Udall Scholarship Applicants Ever

Eight UNC Charlotte students have been nominated for four nationally competitive awards—the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, the Truman Scholarship, the Udall Undergraduate Scholarship and the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program.



Charlotte nominees are Willis Flores, Ethan Harris, Justin Lindsay, Jasmine Oliver, Theo Palermo, Arnav Sareen, Olivia Stockwell ’25 and Avery Taylor.



“We are really thrilled for these students and impressed by their accomplishments,” said Andrew Keener, assistant director for nationally competitive awards and advising in the Honors College. “This is the largest cohort of Udall Scholarship applicants Charlotte has ever had on record and that’s really something to celebrate on its own. But what continues to strike me about all these nominees is how much they are motivated by a desire to improve the lives of others.”



The Goldwater Scholarship provides undergraduate scholarships for students in STEM fields who are pursuing research careers. The Truman Scholarship offers awards for graduate study in leadership and public service.



The Udall Undergraduate Scholarship provides scholarships for students pursuing careers related to environmental policy, tribal policy or medicine. The James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program provides a research fellowship at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

These scholarships provide financial support for tuition and living expenses and offer leadership development and engagement opportunities. Application materials typically include research proposals or essays, personal statements outlining applicants’ backgrounds, achievements and goals, and several letters of recommendation.



University Nominees



The University’s nominees include:

Willis Flores is a junior from Pittsboro pursuing a major in biology with minors in chemistry and psychology. He is a nominee for the Goldwater Scholarship.

Ethan Harris is a junior from Raleigh who was born in Boston. He is pursuing triple majors in political science, criminal justice and philosophy with minors in American studies and legal studies. He is a Truman Scholarship nominee.

Justin Lindsay is a junior from Winston-Salem pursuing a major in earth and environmental science. He is a nominee for the Udall Scholarship.

Jasmine Oliver is a junior Levine Scholar pursuing a major in environmental studies with a minor in art history. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she is a Udall Scholarship nominee.

Theo Palermo is a junior from Raleigh pursuing double majors in public health and environmental studies. They are a Udall Scholarship nominee.

Arnav Sareen is a junior from Cary pursuing majors in computer science and data science with a minor in statistics. He is a Levine Scholar and a student in the Computing Honors Program. He is a nominee for the Goldwater Scholarship.

Olivia Stockwell graduated from Charlotte in 2025 with honors in religious studies. She was a student in the Religious Studies Honors Program and earned the University’s nomination for the Marshall Scholarship and the Rhodes Scholarship. She was nominated for the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program.

Avery Taylor is a junior from Marion pursuing a major in earth and environmental science with minors in bioinformatics and public administration. She is a Levine Scholar and a Truman Scholarship nominee.

