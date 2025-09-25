Charlotte’s Belk College Of Business Recognized Among The Nation’s Best Schools

UNC Charlotte achieved its highest-ever ranking at No. 74 among public research universities and No. 143 among all national universities in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best College rankings. UNC Charlotte also is recognized as one of the nation’s “Most Innovative Schools,” at No. 38.

In the rankings released this week, the Belk College of Business is recognized as one of the best in the Carolinas and in the top 25% of business schools in the nation for undergraduate business programs.

“The Belk College of Business plays a vital role in developing talented leaders for the Charlotte region,” said Belk College Dean Richard Buttimer. “We are the region’s only top-tier business school with the scale and commitment to work closely with business leaders to solve complex problems and stimulate the economy.”

The Belk College is the largest business school in North Carolina and one of the largest in both Carolinas, with record undergraduate enrollment of just under 5,140 students, fall 2025 numbers show.

With this year’s U.S. News rankings, the college achieved:

A top three public business school spot in North Carolina

public business school spot in North Carolina A top four public and private business school spot in North Carolina

A top five public business school spot in both Carolinas

Also this year, the college’s economics program again moved up in the national rankings. This is the third year that economics programs have been included in the rankings.

MORE >>>