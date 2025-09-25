Explore Student-Led Clubs At Central Piedmont Sept 25
Why it matters: Looking to get involved this fall? The upcoming Student club orientation & interest meeting is your chance to explore student-led clubs, meet new friends, and learn how to start a club of your own at Central Piedmont.
Event details:
- Date: Thu., Sept. 25
- Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus, Parr 1010/1050
What’s happening:
- Meet representatives from popular student clubs:
- Art Club – Express yourself through creativity
- Film Club – Watch, discuss, and create cinematic stories
- DND Club – Join epic tabletop adventures
- Music Club – Jam and collaborate with fellow musicians
- Basketball Club – Get in the game and show your skills
- K-pop Club – Dance and celebrate your favorite idols
- Fashion Club – Design and style with trendsetters
- Anime Club – Connect over your favorite series
- …and many more!
Plus:
- Free food and drinks (while supplies last)
- Fun games and interactive activities
- Meet your Student Government reps
- Tips on how to launch your own club
The bottom line: Whether you’re into art, sports, gaming, or just want to explore something new, this event is your launchpad into campus life. Come connect, create, and discover where you belong