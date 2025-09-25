Explore Student-Led Clubs At Central Piedmont Sept 25

Why it matters: Looking to get involved this fall? The upcoming Student club orientation & interest meeting is your chance to explore student-led clubs, meet new friends, and learn how to start a club of your own at Central Piedmont.

Event details:

Date: Thu., Sept. 25

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr 1010/1050

What’s happening:

Meet representatives from popular student clubs: Art Club – Express yourself through creativity Film Club – Watch, discuss, and create cinematic stories DND Club – Join epic tabletop adventures Music Club – Jam and collaborate with fellow musicians Basketball Club – Get in the game and show your skills K-pop Club – Dance and celebrate your favorite idols Fashion Club – Design and style with trendsetters Anime Club – Connect over your favorite series

…and many more!

Plus:

Free food and drinks (while supplies last)

Fun games and interactive activities

Meet your Student Government reps

Tips on how to launch your own club

The bottom line: Whether you’re into art, sports, gaming, or just want to explore something new, this event is your launchpad into campus life. Come connect, create, and discover where you belong

MORE >>>