Thursday, September 25, 2025
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community College

Explore Student-Led Clubs At Central Piedmont Sept 25

CStandard

Why it matters: Looking to get involved this fall? The upcoming Student club orientation & interest meeting is your chance to explore student-led clubs, meet new friends, and learn how to start a club of your own at Central Piedmont. 

Event details: 

  • Date: Thu., Sept. 25 
  • Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. 
  • Location: Central Campus, Parr 1010/1050 

What’s happening: 

  • Meet representatives from popular student clubs:
    • Art Club – Express yourself through creativity 
    • Film Club – Watch, discuss, and create cinematic stories 
    • DND Club – Join epic tabletop adventures 
    • Music Club – Jam and collaborate with fellow musicians 
    • Basketball Club – Get in the game and show your skills 
    • K-pop Club – Dance and celebrate your favorite idols 
    • Fashion Club – Design and style with trendsetters 
    • Anime Club – Connect over your favorite series 
  • …and many more! 

Plus: 

  • Free food and drinks (while supplies last) 
  • Fun games and interactive activities 
  • Meet your Student Government reps 
  • Tips on how to launch your own club 

The bottom line: Whether you’re into art, sports, gaming, or just want to explore something new, this event is your launchpad into campus life. Come connect, create, and discover where you belong

