Thursday, September 25, 2025
Latest:
FAFSA Opens Oct. 1 — Get Help At Central Piedmont

What’s happening: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is opening soon—and it’s your first step to getting financial help for college. 

Why it matters: 
Without a submitted FAFSA, you could miss out on: 

  • Grants (free money you don’t repay) 
  • Scholarships 
  • Work-study jobs 
  • Low-interest federal loans 

Reminder: Even if you think you won’t qualify, fill it out anyway—many students are surprised by what they’re eligible for. 

The big picture: FAFSA isn’t just a one-time form. You must renew it every year to continue receiving aid and to be considered for new opportunities. 

Where to go: Need help? Visit the Financial Aid Office on Central Campus, or check with your campus student services team for FAFSA workshops. 

Key dates: 
The 2026–27 FAFSA opens on Oct.1. File early to get the best aid package. 

