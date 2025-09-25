FAFSA Opens Oct. 1 — Get Help At Central Piedmont

What’s happening: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is opening soon—and it’s your first step to getting financial help for college.

Why it matters:

Without a submitted FAFSA, you could miss out on:

Grants (free money you don’t repay)

Scholarships

Work-study jobs

Low-interest federal loans

Reminder: Even if you think you won’t qualify, fill it out anyway—many students are surprised by what they’re eligible for.

The big picture: FAFSA isn’t just a one-time form. You must renew it every year to continue receiving aid and to be considered for new opportunities.

Where to go: Need help? Visit the Financial Aid Office on Central Campus, or check with your campus student services team for FAFSA workshops.

Key dates:

The 2026–27 FAFSA opens on Oct.1. File early to get the best aid package.

