Charlotte’s New Construction Engineering Program Meets Industry Demand In North Carolina

A new Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering program will help bridge the construction industry’s critical workforce gap between civil engineering design and construction project execution. “By preparing our students to meet industry demand,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, “we are ensuring North Carolina has the highly trained talent needed to drive and sustain economic growth.”

UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering announced the launch of the new degree which is offered alongside the existing construction management, civil engineering and civil engineering technology programs. The addition of the new bachelor’s degree positions UNC Charlotte as the only institution in North Carolina to offer a full spectrum of program options in the construction discipline, designed to directly align with regional and statewide demand for skilled professionals.

The B.S. in Construction Engineering program, delivered jointly by the Departments of Engineering Technology and Construction Management as well as Civil and Environmental Engineering, features a required internship and emphasis on professional licensure preparation. This real-world exposure provides students valuable experiential learning opportunities in design, planning and execution of complex construction projects. With the internship and hands-on training in both engineering and management, graduates from the program will hold tailored leadership skills to prioritize efficiency, safety and budget adherence.

“The career opportunities for our students are immense. Companies need skilled professionals who can integrate engineering principles with practical construction knowledge to help them keep up with business growth,” said Lingguang Song, chair of the Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management. “With industry median salaries topping $100,000 for construction managers and civil engineers according to BLS, UNC Charlotte’s new construction engineering degree offers an affordable pathway to one of today’s highest-paying, fastest-growing professions.”

Glenn Moglen, chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, elaborated. “Construction engineering students will graduate with a unique blend of engineering and management expertise to implement a successful project, from initial design to final execution. They will be trained to take designs and plans created by civil engineers and implement them on-site, ensuring the integrity, quality and safety of constructed works.”

The construction engineering curriculum will equip students with the skills needed for the increasingly technologically-complex field of construction. For example, professionals need to be able to work with integrated project delivery methods, such as design-build and public-private partnerships, which are becoming more common in the construction industry. The substantial level of insight needed to support such trends comes from more than 25 civil engineering and construction faculty members and is informed by an industry advisory board representing leading national and regional engineering firms and contractors. The program has been developed and will operate in close partnership with these industry leaders, ensuring its relevance and responsiveness to market needs.

Accreditation is actively being pursued for the new program, which will ensure a top-quality level of academic rigor for the students.

With industry and quality at the core of the program’s curriculum and support system, students in the program are assured deep training that will prepare them for success in the job market.

Enrollment begins in fall 2026.

