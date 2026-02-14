Charlotte’s Belk College of Business Serves A City Ranked #1 In The Nation For Corporate Performance

Business education built for the city that leads

Recently ranked No. 1 in the nation by CNBC for corporate performance, Charlotte stands out for the strength and diversity of its economy. Banking, energy, real estate, analytics, manufacturing and innovation all play a role, creating opportunity across industries and career paths.

For students choosing where to study business, that momentum matters.

Learning business in a city that’s moving fast

At UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business, education is closely connected to the city it serves. As the largest business school in the Carolinas, the Belk College designs programs around the skills employers are looking for now, while preparing students to adapt as industries evolve.

Charlotte’s economy doesn’t stand still, and neither does the curriculum. Courses are shaped by industry input, regional demand and real-world application, giving students experience that extends beyond the classroom.

“Our goal is to prepare students for the world they’re stepping into,” said Richard Buttimer, dean of the Belk College of Business. “That means staying connected to how Charlotte’s economy is changing and making sure our graduates are ready to grow with it.”

A strong foundation for undergraduates

Undergraduate students at the Belk College build a solid foundation in analytics, communication, ethics and leadership, paired with experiential learning opportunities that connect coursework to real business challenges.

Students benefit from access to internships, employer partnerships and professional networks across the Charlotte region, helping them explore career options while gaining practical experience before graduation.

“Charlotte’s competitive advantage depends on having a workforce that is adaptable, skilled and deeply connected to the needs of the market,” said Dontá Wilson, chief consumer and small business banking officer at Truist and chair of the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees. “The Belk College of Business plays a critical role in developing that talent pipeline, preparing graduates who understand this region and are ready to step into the workforce with confidence on day one.”

Programs aligned with real career pathways

The Belk College’s graduate programs reflect the industries driving Charlotte’s growth. Students can specialize in areas such as Mathematical Finance, Real Estate, Economics, Accountancy and Entrepreneurship — fields with strong demand both locally and nationally.

Programs are designed for flexibility, serving full-time students and working professionals alike, while maintaining a strong emphasis on applied learning and career readiness.

The College is also launching a new Master’s program in Entrepreneurship,* responding to Charlotte’s growing startup and innovation ecosystem and offering students a pathway to build, scale or lead new ventures. This will be the only master’s degree of its kind offered by a public university in North Carolina.

The Difference is Charlotte: Where opportunity meets preparation

Charlotte’s growth and UNC Charlotte’s mission are closely connected. As the city continues to attract companies, talent and investment, the Belk College of Business evolves alongside it — launching new programs, strengthening industry partnerships and expanding opportunities for students.

That connection shapes how students learn. Coursework reflects real-world challenges. Faculty stay engaged with industry. Students gain access to internships, networks and career pathways in one of the country’s most opportunity-rich business regions.

The Difference is Charlotte means learning business in a city that’s moving forward — and graduating prepared to move with it.

