Early Voting Help From Central Piedmont For The Upcoming Primary Election

Stay informed and prepared for the upcoming primary election. Here’s what to know as you make your plan to vote in the upcoming primary election.

Why it matters

Early voting offers flexible dates and locations across North Carolina

Primary elections determine which candidates advance to the general election ballot

Voting is a direct way to engage in decisions that affect communities, the region and public institutions

Official state and county election resources provide accurate information about dates, locations and ballots.

Key dates

Early voting period: Thursday, Feb. 12–Saturday, Feb. 28

Thursday, Feb. 12–Saturday, Feb. 28 Absentee ballot request deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Primary voting day: Tuesday, Mar. 3

Resources

Did you know?

North Carolina has more than 550 municipalities. These local governments make decisions about development, policing, trash service, local taxation and other issues that shape daily life.

Primary elections determine which candidates move on to the general election later in the year, making this one of the earliest opportunities for voters to influence the November ballot.

MORE >>>