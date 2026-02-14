Queens University Field Hockey Members Honored By The NFHCA

The NFHCA recognizes 341 exceptional undergraduate student-athletes as 2025 Division I Scholars of Distinction. This honor celebrates student-athletes who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher through the fall semester and were nominated by their NFHCA member coaches. The Queens University of Charlotte field hockey team had six Royals honored on the team.



Notably, more than 60 honorees earned this distinction for the fourth consecutive year.



The 2025 Scholars of Distinction from Queens are listed below in alphabetical order by last name below.

Sabrina Balent Queens University of Charlotte Téa Burns Queens University of Charlotte Hensley Miller Queens University of Charlotte Ines Morixe Stirling Queens University of Charlotte Jarmilla Richter Queens University of Charlotte Sydney Smith Queens University of Charlotte

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals field hockey team on Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>