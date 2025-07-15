Charlotte’s Chris Gonyar And Natasha Randle Selected For The Executive Leadership Institute

Chris Gonyar and Natasha Randle are among the 36 UNC System employees selected for the sixth cohort of the Executive Leadership Institute, a 10-month program to build the next generation of leadership within the UNC System.

“We have so much talent among our faculty and staff,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “It makes sense that we put our time and resources into building new leaders for the university. The Executive Leadership Institute is an investment in our collective future.”

Gonyar ’05, ’07 MPA joined the University in May 2014 as director of emergency management. Earlier this year, he was named associate vice chancellor for safety and security. In this role, he is responsible for the coordination and oversight of the plans and programs that promote a safe, healthy learning environment and protect the business operations of the University.

Randle is associate dean for undergraduate programs in the Belk College of Business. She joined the college with a primary teaching focus on human resource management and organizational behavior. Her research interests include workplace weight bias, work-life issues and relationships between leaders and followers. Randle, who holds the Senior Professional in Human Resources and SHRM-SCP certifications, previously worked for GlaxoSmithKline, Harris Teeter Inc. and Saks Inc.

Charleata Neal, director of employee engagement and retention in the University’s Human Resources Office, attended the UNC System Executive Leadership Institute as a member of the 2024 cohort.

She noted the experience was “incredibly impactful,” and offered this year’s Charlotte participants the following advice:

Work proactively with your leader to make this a central part of your development plan

Embrace the opportunity for deep self-learning and connection

Take full advantage of your assigned coach

“You’ll also meet wonderful colleagues from across the UNC System who often share similar challenges or have the same questions. This program offers the chance for amazing discussions and to develop lasting relationships — my cohort tries to connect once a month,” said Neal. “Overall, I believe this program significantly boosted my confidence and gave me a clear understanding of both my strengths and areas for development. I am truly thrilled to have had the opportunity to experience this leadership institute.”

